The 13th annual Best Tasting Lemonade contest begins Saturday at the Carl Levin Park, 400 Miller’s Crossing, in Harker Heights from 10 a.m. to noon.
Children from Fort Hood area will get the opportunity to show lemonade-making and stand-decorating skills to VIP judges has part of the upcoming Lemonade Day event, which teaches buusiness skills to youth.
There will be nine VIP judges at the event which include: Fort Hood garrison commander Col. Chad R. Foster, Mayor Spencer Smith of Harker Heights, Mayor Debbie Nash-King of Killeen, Councilwoman Vonya Hart of Copperas Cove, interim city of Killeen Chief of Police Charles Kimble, Chris Albus from Fort Hood Family Housing, H-E-B Manager Jen Hambric, H-E-B Manager Julie Jimenez, and Raising Cane’s Harker Heights Restaurant Leader Jeffery Reed.
“It is my honor to be a judge for the lemonade tasting contest. I am excited to have the opportunity to spend time with young entrepreneurs,” Nash-King said in an email to the Herald.
For contestants that entered the contest, they had to submit a video or written entry on why they should be able to compete.
The purpose of this contest is for children to learn to operate their own business and see the hard work and dedication it takes to keep a business going, along with the financial responsibilities.
A few of the judges are familiar with this contest and will get to experience what the 2023 contestants have to offer.
The Best Tasting Lemonade contest will give local residents a sneak peek of what to expect on Lemonade Day weekend, May 6 and 7. An annual event, Lemonade Day is the first weekend in May and is free for all.
There will be many stands set up with tons of different lemonade flavors, trinkets and snacks in the Killeen-Fort Hood area. A few stands listed are Zebidijah’s Lemonade Shop, Eric’s Outer Space Lemonade and Lemon Squeezos.
Lemonade Day comes around every year with a goal not only for Killeen residents to taste good lemonade but a more extensive outcome,
“Our mission is to help today’s youth become the business leaders, social advocates, community volunteers and forward-thinking citizens of tomorrow... one lemonade stand at a time!” reads the official Lemonade Day website.
The Herald is a sponsor of the event.
