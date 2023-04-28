Lemonade Day

Benjamin Cunningham of Copperas Cove makes a recommendation to customer Riley Tomblin, a fellow entrepreneur, at his lemonade stand in May 2022.

 Thaddeus Imerman | Herald

The 13th annual Best Tasting Lemonade contest begins Saturday at the Carl Levin Park, 400 Miller’s Crossing, in Harker Heights from 10 a.m. to noon.

Children from Fort Hood area will get the opportunity to show lemonade-making and stand-decorating skills to VIP judges has part of the upcoming Lemonade Day event, which teaches buusiness skills to youth.

Jholcomb@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7552

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.