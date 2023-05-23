Resident Earnest Caffie was presented with the Killeen Star Award on Tuesday for his extensive volunteer work within and outside the community.
Nominated by former Councilman Riakos Adams, Caffie was presented the award during Tuesday’s Killeen City Council meeting by Councilwoman Jessica Gonzalez and Mayor Pro Tem Nina Cobb, standing in for Mayor Debbie Nash-King, who was suffering from pneumonia.
“As a leader of the local Masonic lodge in Temple, you have been a catalyst in fostering volunteerism and fostering a strong sense of community among the members,” Gonzalez said. “We are privileged to have him as a beacon of hope in the community.”
Caffie has been an active member with the Pride of Killeen Lodge #242 and an adviser with the Knights of Pythagoras Youth Fraternity. He also is a frequent volunteer at the Mission Soup Kitchen in downtown Killeen and Moss Rose Community Center.
Caffie is a retired first sergeant with 24 years of service in the Army.
