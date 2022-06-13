HARKER HEIGHTS — Based on the premise that strong women build each other up, nearly a dozen volunteers braved the heat Saturday to help plant new plants and rehabilitate a Harker Heights veteran’s garden.
“So we’re here to just form a bond with other women, veterans, non-veterans, people who are active right now and just get to know each other and build another community,” said Joelle Hawkins, the fundraising and marketing assistant for the Fort Hood Area Habitat for Humanity.
The Women Build event took place in the 2600 block of Antelope Trail at the house of Djuana Watson, who served a 20-year career in the Army while raising three children. She retired as a staff sergeant.
The volunteers tilled the old soil, planted flowers and bushes and placed landscaping stones around her five garden areas. Hawkins said the group of volunteers were planting drought-tolerant plants that should mature within a few months.
The Fort Hood Area Habitat partnered with Lowe’s in Killeen and Capital Farm Credit of Temple. Representing Capital Farm Credit was Allison Ford, a senior commercial loan administrator.
“For myself, on a personal level, I have worked in nonprofits previously,” Ford said. “And so it’s something that I always gravitate to, just because I know how important it is to support the community and kind of throw in a helping hand anywhere you can, anytime you can.”
Harker Heights resident and fellow Army retiree Julia Burns volunteered to help. She said she began to become interested in Habitat for Humanity when she was inducted into the Psi Delta Chi Military Sorority.
“I’ve always been about service to my community — when I was in the Army, now that I’m out,” she said. “You know, this is a person out here in the community. Why shouldn’t we help one another?”
The rehabilitation of Watson’s gardens is part of the Habitat’s Critical Repair Program. The Habitat for Humanity also builds homes for low-income families to have their own home for a greatly reduced price. It also does an Aging in Place program that makes safety improvements and mobility modifications for qualifying residents 65 and older.
