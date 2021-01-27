The water board that controls drinking water for Killeen, Copperas Cove, Harker Heights, Belton and Nolanville unanimously approved an amendment to its fiscal year 2020-2021 wastewater budget at Wednesday’s meeting.
The budget for the Water Control and Improvement District No. 1 has had some money moved around to accommodate some additional spending, officials said.
Around $73,000 was taken out of the item for “equipment maintenance,” and that money was used to cover needed additional expenses in salaries, operating expenses transportation repairs and equipment rental.
Ricky Garrett, the general manager of the water district explained the need for the changes and how the money will be used.
“Due to a recent salary comparison and subsequent adjustment, $32,000 will be added to the Salary line item. A bumper had to be replaced on a Western Star haul truck ($2,533) and the EGR cooler, fan clutch and EGR mass flow tube ($7,065) had to be replaced on Mack Truck WW20, creating a shortfall in that account of $15,000 and the four month down time for the screener at the compost created a $11,000 deficit on the Equipment Rental line item. This same down time forced more sludge to go to disposal fields causing the Operating Expenses line item to be over budget,” Garrett said.
The budget amendment does not require any additional spending from the district than what was previously budgeted, according to Garrett.
The next meeting of the board will be held on Feb. 24.
