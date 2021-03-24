The Bell County Water Control and Improvement District No. 1 will be considering multiple options for backup generators at its water plants.
At the monthly meeting of the water board that controls water in the Killeen area and surrounding areas, the board received a presentation from 5 Group based out of Dallas that outlined some of the options for the board to consider.
Josh Coleman, one of the founders of the energy company, led the presentation.
Coleman said if the district were to purchase a generator to use for backup power in the event of another situation like Winter Storm Uri in February, it would cost the district somewhere between $5.6 million and $7.5 million. The annual benefit of the generator would make the district between $500,000 and $550,000 per year through incentive programs, meaning the generator could pay for itself in around 10 years.
The board unanimously decided to direct 5 Group to move forward with gathering recommendations from companies that sell generators and to complete a feasibility study for the project before returning to the board with more information.
Ricky Garrett, the general manager of the water district, said that it would probably be around June before the board would hear back on the study and recommendations for the potential project.
Also during the meeting, the board unanimously approved appoint Lott, Vernon and Company as the district’s auditor for the annual audit. Lott, Vernon has been the district’s auditor for many years, according to Garrett.
Finally, at the end of the meeting, Garrett addressed the Stillhouse Water Treatment Plant project, the district’s new $60 million treatment plant.
After months of delays, he said the plant should now be online near the middle of April. Garrett added that mistakes by the contractor on the project have caused the significant delays to completion.
“They have been in testing phase for months, literally months and they’ve had their crews working on trying to find out why they couldn’t quite pass the test and it’s just taken that long,” Garrett said. “These pipes are 30 feet deep ... you don’t take a shovel and go out there and look at it, it’s an undertaking to excavate an area of concern and it’s just taken that long.”
Initially, the water district had said that the plant would reach substantial completion and enter the testing phase in June 2020. More recently, it was planned to be operational in January.
Garrett added that the contractors working on the plant have owned up to their mistakes and are handling all costs associated with the additional work and it has only cost the district additional time, which he is unhappy about.
The contractor is CSA Construction out Houston.
“I feel like I’ve lost all credibility with you and others, I keep saying next month, next month, so I’m very frustrated from that stand point but on the flip side, the contractor has taken full responsibility so I don’t know what else we can do from our standpoint other than try to be patient and get it online as soon as we can,” Garrett said.
