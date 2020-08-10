The Bell County Water Control and Improvement District No. 1 is looking for a new member for its board of trustees after a previous member stepped down from the board in July.
The district is accepting applications for the spot on the board until Aug. 18.
The application for a position on the board is available at http://wcid1.org/images/Application_for_Board_to_fill_an_Unexpired_Term.pdf.
Ricky Garrett, the general manager of the water district, said in an email on Friday that the district has received only one application for the board seat to date.
In November, the whole board will be up for election and seven members will be elected, each from within a region the water district serves.
The new board makeup will include representatives for Killeen, one for Belton, one for Harker Heights, one for Copperas Cove and one representative for the final district that serves pieces of Belton, Harker Heights and Copperas Cove.
Ricky Garrett said in his email that there have not been any ballot applications from within two of the Killeen districts or from the district that serves part of Belton, Harker Heights and Copperas Cove.
Candidates who would like to be on the Nov. 3 ballot must apply by 5 p.m. Aug. 17, and those who want to apply for the current vacancy on the board must apply by noon on Aug. 18, according to Garrett.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.