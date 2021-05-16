A yard sale later this month will raise funds for the Bell County Rainbow Room.
Sandra Blankenship, a member of the Bell County Child Welfare Board, is hosting the sale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at 5003 Velma Drive in Killeen.
All the proceeds from the sale will go to the Rainbow Room, which specializes in providing clothes, school supplies, grooming supplies and more to foster kids in Bell County.
According to a pamphlet about the Rainbow Room it is a store-like setting where a caseworker can go and obtain items that each child needs free of charge.
No used items are accepted, only new items can be donated.
