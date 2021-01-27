The water board that controls water for Killeen, Copperas Cove, Harker Heights, Belton and Nolanville will be meeting today at the wastewater plant in north Killeen.
Members of the Bell County Water Control and Improvement District No. 1 board will meet in the administration building of the wastewater plant and the only new business item on the agenda is a planned amendment to the 2020/2021 wastewater budget.
Ricky Garrett, the general manager of the water district, mentioned why the budget amendment is needed in an email on Tuesday.
“I want to emphasize that we’re not requesting to spend more money than was budgeted overall. Despite our flows being lower than projected, we should still be within the budgeted amount but it will be tight. Due to unanticipated circumstances, four budget groups are over budget while sufficient funds from Maintenance of Equipment can be transferred to make up for the deficits,” Garrett said. “Adjustments are needed for; Salaries, Operating Expenses, Transportation Repairs, and Equipment Rental. Due to a recent salary comparison and subsequent adjustment, $32,000 will be added to the Salary line item. A bumper had to be replaced on a Western Star haul truck ($2,533) and the EGR cooler, fan clutch and EGR mass flow tube ($7,065) had to be replaced on Mack Truck WW20 creating a shortfall in that account of $15,000 and the four month down time for the screener at the compost created a $11,000 deficit on the Equipment Rental line item.”
The meeting will begin at 9 a.m. today at the WCID-1 administration building, 201 S. 38th St., in Killeen.
The meeting can also be viewed virtually at https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/704383077.
