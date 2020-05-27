The Bell County Water Control and Improvement District No. 1 board of directors approved one new business item during its virtual meeting Wednesday morning that lasted about 30 minutes.
A $10,900 project for Copperas Cove grinding was granted to Arrow Roll Offs & Recycling Inc. in Leander.
The company will be grinding the city of Copperas Cove’s brush so the city can use the water district’s compost.
The board also set June 10 for a special meeting to discuss the potential price increase of a lease agreement for the property of the district’s Belton Lake water treatment plant from $20,000 to $500,000.
The original lease at $20,000 was based on an appraisal from 2004. A re-appraisal was allowed in 2018 and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers have told the water district that the lease could be $500,000.
