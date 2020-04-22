Water and wastewater rates for local cities are going to go up once again.
The board of trustees for the Water Control and Improvement District No. 1 that controls water for Killeen, Harker Heights, Copperas Cove, Belton, Fort Hood and parts of Nolanville approved unanimously the district’s budget for fiscal year 2020-21.
The cost of water per 1,000 gallons that the district charges the entities it serves is budgeted at 72 cents and the wastewater rate is around 94 cents per 1,000 gallons. These rates will not take affect until Oct. 1, according to Ricky Garrett, the district’s general manager.
In last year’s budget, the water rate was 67 cents per 1,000 gallons and the wastewater rate was 92 cents per 1,000 gallons. The rates also went up 1 cent on the water side and 4 cents on the wastewater side in 2018.
Unlike cities, which directly bill residents for water and sewer use, the district provides rates to local governments, who might then pass the increase on to residents and businesses they serve.
One reason for the rate increase is that the district’s lease on the Belton Lake Water Treatment Plant is set to go up from $20,000 a year to $500,000 a year, according to Dick Young, a member of the district’s board.
Other reasons the rates have gone up include an increase in employee health insurance costs, the rise in the costs of chemicals to treat the water and the members of the board wanting to replenish the district’s capital reserve fund to contain up to 12 months of operating expenses, according to the district.
The new fiscal year begins in May each year for the water district.
The water budget includes around $6.5 million in total expenditures and the district has just over $8 million budgeted to cover the expenses. On the wastewater side, there is around $4.1 million in expenditures and the district has just under $4.7 million budgeted.
Some of the biggest expenditures in the water budget include around $1.3 million in salaries and around $1.45 million in electrical power expenses.
Salaries on the wastewater side total around $1.28 million and electrical power expenses are around $678,000.
The district currently has around eight months of reserve operating funds and members of the board want to grow that fund to at least 12 months of operating funds.
The city of Killeen currently has an allocation of 5 billion gallons of water per year from the Belton Lake Water Treatment Plant, but the city uses about half of that.
In other business, the board approved the appointment of an auditor in Lott, Vernon and Company to perform an audit for the fiscal year of May 2019 through April 2020.
The board also unanimously approved the ratification of a bid to a compost grinding project through Southern Star Trucking. The project will cost the district $21,950.
