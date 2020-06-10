The water district that controls water in Killeen and surrounding areas will be working to negotiate with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers on the lease agreement for the land of the Lake Belton water treatment plant.
The Water Control and Improvement District No. 1 board of trustees approved a resolution to designate authority to Ricky Garrett, the general manager of the water district, to negotiate with the Corps during a short, special called meeting on Wednesday morning.
“The intent is to negotiate an agreement or agreements which are mutually beneficial and reasonable with a solid basis,” Garrett said. “I hope that an agreement can be reached with little to no fiscal impact which reinforces our role as a sustainable water supplier.”
A media representative with the Corps of Engineers denied extensive knowledge on the lease agreement.
Another big project on the plate of the water district is the completion of the Stillhouse water treatment plant.
Garrett said in an email on Wednesday that substantial completion of the plant is now scheduled for around July 15. However, final completion, which is when the plant will be operational is scheduled for around Sept. 1, according to Garrett.
“For treatment plants construction completion is very similar to substantial completion in that all items are constructed. Final completion (when the plant can be used to provide potable water) occurs once all equipment has demonstrated to work within the specified ranges and tolerances and the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has approved the plant to come online,” Garrett said in the email.
The staff for the new plant will be transferred from in house, Garrett said.
