Farmers markets are not only outdoor events that make it easy to social distance, but they also provide opportunities to support local vendors and businesses. Fortunately, the Central Texas area has quite a few to choose from that meet every week. Choose one from the list below to visit this weekend.
Farmers Markets
Temple Parks and Recreation is hosting a local Farmers Market from 7 a.m. to noon every Tuesday and Thursday through September at West Temple Park, 121 S. Montpark Road. Interested vendors should contact Daniel Lara at 254-624-4718. Social distancing and bringing your own masks are encouraged.
The Harker Heights Farmers Market will be from 8 a.m. to noon every Saturday until Oct. 31 at Seton Medical Center Harker Heights, 850 W. Central Texas Expressway. There will be a variety of handcrafted items, local food products, and more. Face masks are required and social distancing should be maintained when possible.
The Downtown Killeen Farmers Market will be from 3 to 6 p.m. every Tuesday in the Santa Fe Plaza parking lot between Gray Street and Eighth Street. Local farmers, bakers, and specialty product makers will be selling their goods. Vendors interested in participating are encouraged to call Revitalization Planner Deirdre Kirk at 254-501-7641.
The Copperas Cove Farmer’s Market will be from 4 to 7 p.m. every Thursday until Nov. 12 at the corner of Avenue D and Second Street. Contact Ashley Wilson at awilson@copperascovetx.gov for more information on how to become a vendor.
Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St. in Salado, hosts a Makers and Farmers Market from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday. There will be local crafters, growers, and farmers at this event.
All-Year Pioneer Farmers Market is open every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in front of Tractor Supply Company at 2002 E. Central Texas Expressway in Killeen, weather permitting. Go to www.facebook.com/pioneerfarmersmarket or call Heike at 254-458-8223 for more information.
Local Events
The Killeen Low-Cost Vaccination Clinic will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Aug. 8 at Texas Humane Heroes, 5501 S. Clear Creek Road, Killeen. No appointments are necessary. Microchips, testing, and a variety of required vaccinations for both cats and dogs ranging from $15 to $25 will be available.
The BOSS Table Tennis Tournament will begin at 1 p.m. Aug. 8 at BOSS Headquarters, Building 9212, 20th St. and Old Ironsides, Fort Hood. Snacks are provided and trophies will be awarded to the top three competitors. Participation is free and open to all single soldiers. Call 254-287-6116 to register.
The Voter Registration Drive-Thru will be from 3 to 6 p.m. Aug. 8 at multiple locations: Lions Club Park, 1700 E. Stan Schlueter Loop, Killeen; Twice as Funny Comedy Lounge, 4505 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd., Killeen; Kern Park, 400 S. Ann Blvd., Harker Heights; and 510 E. Avenue J, Temple. For more information, call or text 512-763-2026 or email blaq2c2020@gmail.com.
Bold Republic Brewing Company, 206 N. Penelope St., Belton, is hosting free live music by Kenneth Parker from 6 to 9 p.m. Aug. 7 and Smokinmaxx from 6 to 9 p.m. Aug. 8.
The Phantom Warrior Four-Person Golf Scramble will begin at 9 a.m. Aug. 21 at the Courses of Clear Creek, 52381 Battalion Ave., Fort Hood. Registration is $35 per person with a $5 optional mulligan; lunch is included. For more information, visit www.hood.armymwr.com/golf or call 254-287-4130. There will also be a Fall Three-Person Golf Scramble beginning at 9 a.m. Aug. 22. On-site registration will be from 8 to 8:45 a.m. and is $50 per person with a $5 optional mulligan.
The Hancock Springs Free Flow Pool, U.S. 281 South in Lampasas, is open from noon to 7 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. The pool is operating at 75% capacity and is first-come, first-served. Admission is $2.50 for adults and $3.50 for children.
Every Sunday morning, a free group run is held at various locations. Visit the group’s Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/klnrunning/, to find out where it is meeting this week. Masks are not required but start times will stagger to create more space between runners.
The Mystery Book Club meets at 1:30 p.m. the first Tuesday of every month at Barnes & Noble Bookstore, 201 E. Central Texas Expressway, Harker Heights. All mystery book lovers are welcome. For information, contact Marcene Saunders-Martinez at 830-357-8314.
Family Fun
Grace United Methodist Church, 101 W. Avenue F, Copperas Cove, is hosting its annual Back to School Buzz from 8 a.m. to noon and 4 to 8 p.m. Aug. 8. This year, bags with school supplies will be limited to students in Copperas Cove ISD and a maximum of four bags per family. Families must sign up ahead of time to reserve a time slot for pick up at https://bit.ly/31slpYm.
SKIESUnlimited and Child and Youth Services are hosting a free Safe Sitter Class for those ages 11 to 18 from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 10 at the High Chaparral Youth Center, Building 5485, Pershing Park, Fort Hood. Participants will learn skills required for a certified babysitter, must be registered with CYS prior to the class, and can enroll online at https://go.usa.gov/xn4rd.
Fort Hood Santa’s Workshop is hosting Santa’s Summer Grab Bag Drive-Up Event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 10 in the Clear Creek Commissary Parking Lot, 50001 Clear Creek Road, Fort Hood. Families will drive up to receive a free goodie bag and learn more about the workshop before the holiday season.
The Fort Hood Casey Memorial Library is hosting its Summer Reading Program virtually until Aug. 31. Go to www.forthoodcasey.beanstack.org to register for the appropriate age group and start tracking reading points.
The Beltonian Theatre, 219 E. Central Ave., Belton, is hosting $1 Summer Kids Movies every weekday at 10 a.m. throughout August. This week’s featured kids’ film is “Space Jam” available Aug. 10- 14. Go to www.thebeltoniantheatre.com to see what else is playing at the theatre.
The Last Drive-In Picture Show, 2912 S. Highway 36, Gatesville, shows double features every week. Admission is $10 per car. This week’s double feature, showing nightly from Aug. 7- 13, will be “Sonic the Hedgehog” at 9 p.m. and “Raiders of the Lost Ark” at 10:30 p.m. Visitors must observe social distancing guidelines and wear a mask when outside of their car.
The Harker Heights Public Library posts a variety of livestreams, children’s programs, story times, crafts, and other activities throughout the week on its Facebook page, www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary/. Contactless curbside pick-up and walk-in hours are from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
The Killeen Public Library hosts virtual story times, family-friendly activities, and crafts throughout the week on its Facebook page, www.facebook.com/KilleenLibrary/. Curbside pickup is available from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Call the Main Library at 254-501-8991 or the Copper Mountain Branch Library at 254-501-7872 to schedule a pickup. The Main Library is closed to in-person visitors until further notice.
Lark and Owl Booksellers in Georgetown hosts a virtual Super Silly Story Time with Cassidy at 10 a.m. every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. The story times are livestreamed through the store’s Facebook page, www.facebook.com/larkandowlbooksellers/.
Tiny Tails to You Petting Zoo hosts a free Virtual “Hoppy” Hour Animal Program every Wednesday and Saturday at 9 a.m. on its Facebook page, www.facebook.com/TinyTailsToYou/, and Instagram, @TinyTailsToYou.
The family-friendly Living Room Dance Party, hosted by Austin-based DJ Mel, is from 6 to 10 p.m. every Saturday at www.dostuffathome.com. Tune into the livestream for four hours of nonstop music and get your household moving to the beat.
Museums and Exhibits
The Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum, 315 W. Avenue B, is open for in-person visitors from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Go to www.templerrhm.orgfor more information on new safety guidelines in place.
The Bell County Museum, 201 N. Main St. in Belton, is open to in-person visitors from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. Groups with more than 10 people should call ahead at 254-933-5243. Admission is free.
The children’s museum, Thinkery Austin, hosts a variety of Thinkery at Home virtual activities throughout the week. Go to www.thinkeryaustin.org/thinkery-at-home/ for a full schedule and links to these events and more.
The Mayborn Museum at Baylor University launched the Mayborn at Home program to offer online activities that families can do at home together, as well as virtual tours of its many exhibits. Go to www.baylor.edu/mayborn/ to explore the museum from the comfort of your home.
The Texas Ranger Hall of Fame and Museum, 100 Texas Ranger Trail in Waco, is open for a limited number of in-person visitors daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. There are free resources for students learning from home, like ten-minute lesson plans, activity sheets, and more at www.texasranger.org.
