Current data lists the average human lifespan as 79 years, so when you meet someone who has blown past that marker by more than two decades, it leaves an impression. Frances Padilla was celebrating her 100th birthday at St. Paul Chong Hasang Catholic Church in Harker Heights with friends and family Sunday, and she was having a great time.
“All of you being here has made me very happy today,” Frances said to her gathered guests as she cut her cake. “I also want to thank my husband for being such a good man.”
Frances husband, Rudolfo “Rudy” Padilla, 92, worked with members of the church to plan the party. Technically Frances’ birthday isn’t until Tuesday, but Rudy planned the celebration for Sunday so that all of her church friends could be in attendance.
“Her faith is very important to her,” Rudy said. “She has a lot of friends in the church and wanted as many of them to be here as they could.”
Frances was all smiles as she made the rounds to talk to her guests. Before she blew out her candles and cut her cake, she shared one of the secrets of her longevity and left her audience laughing.
“I try to take care of myself when eating, I’ve been like that all my life,” Frances said. “When I was a child some of the other children were chubby, and I used to tell my mother, ‘I don’t want to be chubby,’ and my mother would just say, ‘Don’t be so proud.’”
Rudy jumped in an added that her favorite food is beans and that she always has a healthy amount of them in her diet, so that could be part of her success.
Frances and Rudy were married on April 27, 1963, some six months after being introduced by a mutual friend. Rudy was in the U.S. Army at the time, and soon after the wedding he was stationed in Germany. Frances followed him overseas, and the two developed a love for travelling together.
“They took a trip to Spain in 2006 for two weeks,” their niece, Monica Zavala, said. “She really enjoyed that trip, because since she is bi-lingual, the other tourists on the trip were always around them, asking her to translate for them. She always makes friends very easily.”
Frances comes from a large family (Zavala said she has 11 nieces and five nephews, and numerous grand-nieces and -nephews) and while not all of them could attend the celebration, Frances said she was blessed by the ones who did attend.
