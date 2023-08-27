A Killeen mom, Benvedia West, invited family and friends to her home on Jeff Scott Drive Sunday to commemorate the birthday of her late son, Gregory, which is Aug. 29.

According to West, Her son died 11 years ago and would have been 39 this year. Family members and friends gathered to release 39 balloons for his birthday.

