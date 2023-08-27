A Killeen mom, Benvedia West, invited family and friends to her home on Jeff Scott Drive Sunday to commemorate the birthday of her late son, Gregory, which is Aug. 29.
According to West, Her son died 11 years ago and would have been 39 this year. Family members and friends gathered to release 39 balloons for his birthday.
Her son Gregory died following an car accident in Killeen in 2012.
“He was a good boy,” West said. “And, he died trying to save a dog, of all things.”
According to West, a dog ran in front of her sons car and he swerved to avoid it, crashing in the process.
West said the balloon release was to celebrate Gregory’s life, and her own. West was very low after losing her son. She sought solace in her church and believes if not for her faith and her friends she might not have made it through the difficulties. Her pastor, Bishop Robert Fletcher the Praise and Deliverance Church in Killeen. was on hand Sunday for the release. He prayed before the group of a dozen or more of West’s guests.
