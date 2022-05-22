Usually when someone says, “I have jury duty,” it’s a deadpan and declaratory statement, often fraught with an air of vexation. Rarely is this sentence delivered with an exclamation of excitement, as in “I have jury duty!”
There’s certainly no smiley-face emoji.
Yet one local woman who recently served on a jury during a capital murder trial says that everyone — but especially minorities like herself — should answer those red-bannered jury summons that arrive unceremoniously in the mailbox.
“When I got the summons, I was completely annoyed, as most people are,” said Venus Marie, who spoke with the Herald on May 11. “When I walked in the courtroom (to report for jury duty), I didn’t want to be there. I know a lot of people of color — or any race, really — try to get out of it. Don’t do that, because it really matters. It’s a real issue and we shouldn’t turn a blind eye to it.”
In a 2017 Pew Research Center survey, 67% of U.S. adults said serving on a jury “is part of what it means to be a good citizen,” but that “younger people, racial and ethnic minorities and those without a college education are less likely to do so,” according to an Aug. 24, 2017, Pew Research Center story.
In Bell County, jurors are selected randomly using voter and motor vehicle registrations. People who are summoned are required to respond — either by applying for one of the exemptions or by appearing at the courthouse at the set time — or face a fine.
So far this year, more than 33% of people did not respond to summons that were delivered successfully.
Including summonses returned as undeliverable, more than 48% of juror summons sent out by Bell County this year have been fruitless.
“Year-to-date, we have mailed out 20,434 summonses,” said Sabrina Lee, juror administrator with the Bell County District Clerk’s Office, on Tuesday. “Of those, 3,002 were not deliverable due to bad addresses and 6,947 did not respond. Moving forward, we anticipate that we will mail out approximately 57,000 summonses this year.”
The National Center for State Courts has estimated that 15% of U.S. adults receive a jury summons each year, and fewer than 5% of those who are summoned end up on a jury.
‘What have I gotten myself into?’
Last month, Venus Marie was one of 12 people chosen to decide the fate of a Killeen teenager who is facing life in prison after being accused of shooting and killing a 24-year-old man in 2020.
“The first thing I saw when I walked in the courtroom was the TV screen that read, ‘The State of Texas vs. Jordan Hampton, capital murder,’” Venus Marie said. “I ended up being one of the first five people who were chosen. I thought, ‘What have I gotten myself into?’”
Jordan Hampton, 16, has been held in the county’s juvenile detention center since his arrest on June 23, 2020. He and two co-defendants were indicted on felony charges after Killeen police said they conspired to rob Shareef Raekwon Ali-Barnett on June 14, 2020. The Army veteran died from a single gunshot wound to the chest.
After being empaneled on April 25, jurors heard six days’ worth of testimony, evidence and attorneys’ arguments. On May 4, after two days of deliberations, the judge declared a mistrial due to a hung jury.
During the trial, Venus Marie took notes and jotted down questions. At the end of the presentation of evidence during any criminal trial, the judge reads the court’s charge and pages of specific jury instructions.
The instructions are meant to guide jurors in what they can and cannot consider during their deliberations, but Venus Marie said that some jurors’ mentions of Hampton’s body language, in addition to referring to him as “one of those thugs,” were not in keeping with the process of examining and discussing the evidence.
“Every time a comment like that would come up, I would question how that would prove him guilty or not-guilty,” she said. “My mindset was to keep everything factual so that my emotions wouldn’t lead the way, and to go into it with an open mind.”
Three of the jurors, including Venus Marie, felt that the state had not sufficiently proved its case and wanted to render a not-guilty verdict. Three other people changed their votes from not-guilty to guilty during the course of deliberations.
Jordan Hampton’s defense attorney, Seth Fuller, told the Herald that he was not surprised by Venus Marie’s account of an adversarial parley in the deliberation room.
“I talked to several members of the jury and I didn’t hear of anything inappropriate happening, but I know that emotions can run high during any jury deliberation,” he said. “In this case, they deliberated for about 12 hours on the first day and then more the next day, so tempers can flare after that amount of time. I’m glad that she held her own and I wish there were more people like her who are able to look at things objectively.”
