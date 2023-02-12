In honor of Black History Month, Texas A&M University-Central Texas and Central Texas College’s Center for African American Studies & Research will present Autumn Dawn Caviness to speak about justice, equality and resiliency at CTC on Feb. 28.

The program will be held in the Anderson Campus Center, building 156, ballroom and will begin with a meet and greet at 5:30 p.m. Caviness is scheduled to speak at 6 p.m.

janak@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7551

