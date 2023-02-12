In honor of Black History Month, Texas A&M University-Central Texas and Central Texas College’s Center for African American Studies & Research will present Autumn Dawn Caviness to speak about justice, equality and resiliency at CTC on Feb. 28.
The program will be held in the Anderson Campus Center, building 156, ballroom and will begin with a meet and greet at 5:30 p.m. Caviness is scheduled to speak at 6 p.m.
Longtime Killeen-area resident Horace Grace, the CEO and founder for the Center, said he wanted to choose someone to speak at this year’s event who had ties to the local community.
“Dr. Caviness went to school here, she is a proud graduate of Killeen Independent School District and continued her education in Texas,” Grace said.
According to her biography, Caviness attended Sugar Loaf Elementary School, Nolan Middle School and C.E. Ellison High School. After graduating, she went on to Texas A&M University at College Station and received both a Bachelor of Arts and Master of Arts in communication. She also received a Master of Arts in radio-television-film and a Ph.D. in journalism from the University of Texas at Austin.
Currently, Caviness is the Director of Marketing and Public Relations for Austin’s first institution of higher learning and only historically Black college and university, Huston-Tillotson University.
A Delta Sigma Theta member, she is a UT Friar and serves as an inaugural advisory board member for the Austin Area Urban League Tech and Career Academy.
A recipient of the Texas Women in Higher Education Leadership Grant, Caviiness has been recognized as Faculty Member of the Year for HTU’s Adult Degree Program. Caviness was named one of the “80 Leaders for Tomorrow, Honoree” by Oprah Magazine.
The Center for African-American Studies and Research provides educational resources about the local, state and national contributions of African-Americans to the citizens of Central Texas.
Grace is proud of the accomplishments and looks forward to the future the Center offers to those who will seek to understand its place in history.
Among the goals of the Center is to contribute books and scholarly publications by or about distinguished African-Americans to higher education institutions.
Founders remain committed to recognize the current and past achievements of African-Americans through annual symposia and offer community scholarships for continued learning and studying of African-American accomplishments.
The Center also provides annual scholarships to area students and donates books about African American history to local libraries.
As for any foundation with lofty goals and a commitment to support education, the Center’s ongoing efforts to solicit on-going financial and volunteer support for the Center’s efforts is paramount to an enriching future.
“In selecting speakers who have a background in overcoming injustices, we can honor those in our community with a commitment to resiliency,” Grace said. “It is important to share their stories which show a pattern of how to accomplish and achieve their goals. I believe Dr. Caviness has a great deal to share on this subject.
“Many times we see people where they are, but we don’t know where they’ve been.”
The public is invited to the event. For more information, contact 254-526-1662.
A statewide mover and shaker, Grace has a long list of noteworthy accomplishments. He was appointed to sit on the Brazos River Authority in the ’90s by then-Gov. Ann Richards, he founded the local Better Business Bureau chapter, served as the first African-American president of United Way of Central Texas, and founded the Clearwater Underground Water Conservation District. He also served as Advisor to the Secretary of Veterans Affairs in the late ’90s, where he investigated the treatment of minority veterans at VA hospitals across the nation.
Grace said he founded the Center for African American Studies with the hope of educating the public on an often-overlooked segment of American history.
“My goal with the Center was to have a venue where you could come and learn about African American history,” he said. “The more we learn about our history, which is African American history, too, I think the better we’ll be able to collaborate and work together as a community.”
