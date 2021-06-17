A local Democratic women’s group awarded six scholarships to area high school graduates last month.
At its May 15 monthly meeting, Bell County Texas Democratic Women presented a total of six $500 scholarships to area high school graduates.
Scholarship Chair Melanie Caraway explained that students compete on the basis of community activity, financial need and a written essay on “Why I choose to be a Democrat."
In prior years, winners and their parents attended a special awards luncheon where students were invited to read their essays in person. This year, due to COVID-19 restrictions, essays were read by Bell County Texas Democratic Women members at their regular meeting.
All scholarships are funded by local donations from the group’s members.
Harker Heights High School graduate Jakaiyah Franklin won the “Chaz Garrett Spirit of Life” scholarship donated by Barbara Garrett.
Temple High School graduate Genevieve Myers won a scholarship in honor of the late Wilma Allen donated by her husband, Kenneth Allen.
Temple High School graduate Fatimo Castillo won a scholarship donated by member Sandra Blankenship.
Belton High School graduate Brayden Walker won a scholarship donated by member Nancy Pfiester.
Salado High School graduate Allison Carnahan won a scholarship donated by members Melanie and Gary Caraway.
Salado High School graduate Kimberly Kendall won a scholarship donated by Bell County Texas Democratic Women.
Bell County Texas Democratic Women President Kim Stiles-Podhajsky invites anyone to attend the group’s next meeting on Saturday, June 19, at the AgriLife Building, located at 1605 N. Main in Belton.
Refreshments and social start at 2:30 p.m. prior to the meeting which starts at 3 p.m. Saturday’s guest speaker will be Gil Eckrich, area conservationist and activist. All in attendance are expected to have received both COVID-19 vaccinations and completed their two-week waiting period.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.