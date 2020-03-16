A nonprofit organization devoted to helping women joined the Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce and celebrated with a ribbon- cutting Friday.
About 25 people attended the ribbon-cutting for the SHE Will Foundation, including Killeen Mayor Jose Segarra.
“We’re excited, because they are part of what makes Killeen great,” Segarra said after the ceremony.
Located at 1604 S. W.S. Young Drive, the foundation provides many services for women in need.
“We work with women in whatever they consider a crisis,” said Sherita McQueen, founder of the organization.
“Because of their hard work is what helps us create that city that everybody wants,” Segarra said.
“SHE” is an acronym meaning support, help, empower.
Currently operating above StarPointe Realty, McQueen said her biggest goal is to have resume writing and job searching seminars for women.
The foundation, which currently consists of McQueen and two other women, can offer those services on a one-on-one basis.
“While the percentage of families headed by single fathers has quadrupled since 2015, we know that by empowering the wife or mother, she’ll then encourage and empower the family unit,” McQueen said.
Since the foundation is a nonprofit organization, McQueen said it needs donations of chairs and tables in order to make that happen.
In the meantime, the foundation will begin holding a dress for success workshop at Texas Workforce, beginning April 1. The workshop will be conducted on the first Friday of every month. The time is to be determined.
After the school year, the foundation will begin working with teen girls and young women.
“Our aim is to support a girl today, so we won’t have to rescue a woman tomorrow,” McQueen said.
