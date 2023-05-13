For some women, rodeo is a sport with horses. For two local barrel racers, it’s a part of who they are.
Brooke Andrews and Courtney Mendenhall are both daughters of Texas men who believe in them and in rodeo. Their fathers have worked for many years behind the scenes for the Killeen Rodeo, which is coming up next weekend. And, both women are very proud of that heritage and of the way the sport is presented here each year by the many members of Rodeo Killeen, which organizes the annual event.
Andrews and Mendenhall are both married mothers of girls who have shown an interest in carrying on the tradition.
Andrews, 37, lives with her husband Justin and two daughters on a parcel of land near family in Maxdale.
“My dad used to drive by what is now his place many years ago,” Andrews said. “And, when it went up for sale, he bought it.”
Always a horse-lover, Andrews grew up surrounded by animals and was very active in local livestock shows and play days. She competed in barrel racing through high school and college and when she began teaching at Killeen ISD she bought her first brood mare.
“We now have five of her babies and I’m riding one in next week’s event,” Andrews said. “Her name is Sage and she’s 8-years-old.”
Andrews has been working with Sage for several years, seasoning the mare and honing the skill necessary to compete at a top level.
Although Andrews is humble about her accomplishments, in 2010 she won a new pickup truck, courtesy of World Barrel Racing Productions. In 2022 she was a Rafter E Productions Average Champion and in 2023 she was Future Fortunes Reserve Champion and San Angelo Rodeo Progressive Round Qualifier in April.
“Now that my daughters’ softball season is over, we will be able to rodeo more,” Andrews said. “I’m actually leaving shortly to make it to three different rodeos now. But, I’ll be back in time for my daughter’s softball banquet day after tomorrow.”
That’s three rodeos in 24 hours.
Andrews has her priorities straight, however, and says she leans heavily on her three priorities to make things go well.
“God, family and rodeo,” Andrews said. “In that order.”
Mendenhall, 45, is no less committed. Born in Temple and raised in Killeen, she was 8 when she started barrel racing.
“A friend had horses and so we would ride together, and then we became best friends,” Mendenhall said. She and husband Brian live in Florence and, though her four daughters are a little older, the last two, who are twins, have tried their hand at barrels.
“When I was young, my dad was a bass fisherman,” Mendenhall said. “And, after awhile, he traded his fishing gear and boat in on horses.”
According to Mendenhall, her dad now lives on a 40-acre place just south of Chaparral Road. An area that is still somewhat rural in south Killeen.
“I remember riding in my first Killeen Rodeo when I was 15,” Mendenhall said. “It was raining.”
Mendenhall’s mount is a beautiful 9-year-old Palomino named Princess whom she got when the mare was only 4. In the time since then she said she has been seasoning Princess.
Active in the rodeo circuits in the 1990s and 2000s, Mendenhall made it to the Texas Circuit Finals, but since then has taken time off to raise her family and to deal with an injury to her horse.
“We worked through a lot and wanted to make sure she was sound,” Mendenhall said.
Last year Mendenhall competed and won at Thornton and in Salado. Both rodeos were Cowboy Professional Rodeo Association sanctioned events.
Mendenhall is looking forward to competing this year in Killeen, except for one thing — the rain.
“It always rains at the Killeen Rodeo,” Mendenhall said. “Even when I was 15, I remember it raining.”
Whether or not it rains, one can be sure that the Killeen Rodeo will have the grounds and the arena as close to perfect as they can get it.
Both women gave a lot of credit for the “behind the scenes” work done by Rodeo Killeen. All volunteers, this group spends all year preparing for the next rodeo event. Men and women give of their time and talents to make sure every thing is in its place, every surface cleaned and repaired and that every possible detail is complete.
The 76th annual Killeen Rodeo is slated to run Thursday, Friday and Saturday, May 18-20, and each night promises to be full of Texas tradition.
The pre-show begins at 7:30 p.m. with the rodeo slated for 8 p.m. each night.
On Thursday, which is traditionally Military Appreciation Night, any active-duty, Reserves or National Guard member and their dependents will get in free for all the evening’s festivities with a valid military ID.
The 1st Cavalry Division horse detachment will bring out their sharp shooters and their four-legged partners for a military demonstration starting at 7:30 p.m.
Friday is City of Killeen Employee Night with free entry for all personnel with valid employee ID.
Saturday is Educator’s Night with free entry for faculty and staff from Killeen ISD, Central Texas College or Texas A&M University-Central Texas with a valid employee ID.
Tickets for the event are $13 in advance or $15 at the gate for adults; $8 in advance or $10 at the gate for Youth 7-17; Children 6 and under get in free. Advance tickets may be purchased at any of these sponsor locations: Nyle Maxwell Killeen, Cavender’s Boot City, First National Bank Texas or at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center.
Anyone may bring in four canned food items for a free ticket at the rodeo gate.
The rodeo grounds are at 3301 S. W.S. Young Drive in Killeen. For additional information or questions, call 254-501-3888.
