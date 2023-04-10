A talented group of girls from Rising Stars 3lite All-Stars Cheer, Dance and Tumbling is going to Disney World for “All-Star Worlds” in Orlando in May.
In order to raise funds for the upcoming trip, the girls are announcing a “Diamond Send Off Block Party” April 23 at the Pit Stop, 14595 Farm to Market Road 439, near Nolanville. The afternoon begins at 2 p.m. and will include a fashion show, face painting, food, entertainment and more. Entry for the event is by donation and organizers hope to have a good crowd.
“We will attempt to make the largest send off tunnel in the world,” Jessica Smith said. Smith is a parent and has helped organize the event.
The group also has a GoFundMe set up to raise funds for the trip.
“We currently have 38 athletes from several different backgrounds to turn this dream into a reality. We can’t do it without the support of you, All funds will be utilized to cover all expenses of the trip,” according to the GoFundMe, which can be visted at https://bit.ly/3ZXgydS.
For additional information or to donate, call 504-316-9325 or email to rs3lite@gmail.com.
