Five teams from Rising Stars 3lite are going to "Worlds" competition. The gym is holding a fundraiser April 23.

A talented group of girls from Rising Stars 3lite All-Stars Cheer, Dance and Tumbling is going to Disney World for “All-Star Worlds” in Orlando in May.

In order to raise funds for the upcoming trip, the girls are announcing a “Diamond Send Off Block Party” April 23 at the Pit Stop, 14595 Farm to Market Road 439, near Nolanville. The afternoon begins at 2 p.m. and will include a fashion show, face painting, food, entertainment and more. Entry for the event is by donation and organizers hope to have a good crowd.

