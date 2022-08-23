MONEY
Herald | File

The Killeen city government recently presented checks to nine nonprofit youth organizations, which were awarded grants for the city’s Youth Organization Assistance Program through the American Rescue Plan Act, city officials announced Tuesday in a news release.

“Each applicant was limited to a maximum of $10,000 and had to meet nine eligibility/qualifying requirements,” according to the release. “The grant assistance is provided to enable organizations to continue to provide youth programs.”

jbrooks@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7468

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.