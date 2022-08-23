The Killeen city government recently presented checks to nine nonprofit youth organizations, which were awarded grants for the city’s Youth Organization Assistance Program through the American Rescue Plan Act, city officials announced Tuesday in a news release.
“Each applicant was limited to a maximum of $10,000 and had to meet nine eligibility/qualifying requirements,” according to the release. “The grant assistance is provided to enable organizations to continue to provide youth programs.”
The groups to receive the grant, along with each organization’s representative, is listed below:
- Hope Restoration, Louvinia Cole
- Central Texas Junior Grey Wolves Youth Sports Association, Justin Hartsfield
- Killeen-Cove Chiefs Youth Sports, Dale Seitter
- Songhai Bamboo Roots Association, Darlene Golden
- AYADD Outreach Center, Sandra Minor
- CASA of Bell and Coryell Counties, Kevin Kyle
- Educated Angels, Sibyl Sheppard
- Garden Hope of Central Texas, Tina Capito
- Church of the Deliverance, Pastor James Shackleford
