TalentShow.JPG

Sisters Anali and Lucia Cabrera sing "Two Voices, One Song," accompanied by mom Hannah Cabrera on the guitar in Wednesday's Talent Show at the Harker Heights Library.

 Jana Lynn Kilcrease | Herald

HARKER HEIGHTS — There were some very imaginative kids who performed in Wednesday’s talent show at the Harker Heights Activities Center.

From brothers who could ride on one wheel to sisters who could sing, the variety of acts appealed to about 100 who attended in the event, organized by the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library.

