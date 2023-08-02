HARKER HEIGHTS — There were some very imaginative kids who performed in Wednesday’s talent show at the Harker Heights Activities Center.
From brothers who could ride on one wheel to sisters who could sing, the variety of acts appealed to about 100 who attended in the event, organized by the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library.
The audience cheered as unicyclists Huxton and Eli Melin started off the show, followed by Dani Wright on the acoustic guitar.
Lucia and Anali Cabrera sang a duet, accompanied by mom Hanna Cabrera on guitar and Hunter Hawkins shared his dramatic recitation of “The Journey.” The crowd was mesmerized as artist Michael Smith painted a party scene celebrating afterward. Then Library Director Lisa Youngblood led an acapella band with members from the audience in a lively song and dance routine. The event ended with applause for cheer team members Paisley Batt, Gianna Hartley, Melia Henry and Vivian Batt from the Armed Forces Boy’s and Girl’s Club.
There were seven acts in seven genres, and each one received well-deserved applause from the audience.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.