A Texas bill that was recently signed into law will lay the groundwork for social studies courses in Texas public schools.
Gov. Greg Abbott signed House Bill 3979 on Tuesday, a bill that was hotly contested and highly controversial.
Some local leaders reacted to the bill’s passage, saying that it will hinder educators’ ability to teach history truthfully.
A Local organization, BLAQ2C, Black Ladies Advancing Qualitative and Quantitative Change, hosted a Belton rally June 12 with the Bell County Democratic Party as part of a nationwide day of action, spearheaded by the Zinn Education Project, to counteract legislation in 15 states that would require teachers to lie to students about the role of racism and oppression throughout U.S. history, activists who are opposed to the legislation say.
Rick Beaulé, president of the Killeen Educators Association, a chapter of the Texas State Teachers Association, called HB 3979 a “horrible bill.”
“When you are basically saying you can’t teach things that make you uncomfortable, it’s meddling in our ability to give students critical thinking skills,” Beaulé said.
“Teachers have the ability, and regularly demonstrate the ability, to allow kids to form their own opinions on the information with the facts that they’re given. Facts don’t change,” Beaulé said. But if you can’t talk about the facts, then how are you supposed to teach them?”
Legislature
Rep. Brad Buckley, R-Salado, the elected official for Texas House District 54, voted in favor of the bill.
After several amendments from both chambers, HB 3979 ultimately passed in the House 79-65 on May 11. District 55’s Rep. Hugh Shine, R-Temple, and District 59’s Rep. Shelby Slawson, R-Stephenville, also voted in favor of the bill.
The Senate ultimately passed the bill 18-13 on May 28. Senate District 24 Sen. Dawn Buckingham, R-Lakeway, also voted in favor of the bill.
Buckley said the bill would not restrict teachers from teaching facts, as Beaulé suggested it would. He also stated that children receiving an accurate account of history is what he wants as well.
“I want kids to have an accurate, truthful experience learning history — the good, the bad and the ugly — I think it’s important for kids to have,” Buckley said from his Killeen veterinary clinic on June 11. “Nothing in this bill precludes an accurate and honest and truthful telling of history.”
Buckley further said, “I think we should have a robust teaching of history that challenges students and that allows everyone to stand up with their opinion, to have respectful discussions about it,” Buckley said. “But also, I think the key thing now in this time — more than ever — is that we can have an honest teaching of history, but we must also have a framework that seeks to unite us, not divide us.”
Opposition
Local opponents of the new law say it will do little to effectively teach public school students an accurate account of history.
“How do we talk about Juneteenth without talking about plantation owners owning people?” local activist Philemon Brown said Thursday. “This is a lesson in irony.”
Brown said he feels like the equality clock has been turned back with the passing of HB 3979.
“It’s just really sad we’re here,” he said. “I never thought we’d be here — the most racially divisive time in history. It’s like we’re in the 1940s, I wasn’t born in the ’40s, but I understand history and this is bad.”
Brown and Beaulé said the new law will ultimately have the largest impact on public school students.
“We want our children to be informed, know how to think through, and to become productive citizens,” Brown said. “If we deny them that reality, understand that we are hindering them. We will put them at a disadvantage because one of the things we have is a multiracial, diverse world. We have to understand how groups came to existence and their struggles, the journey it took to get here.”
In the first few pages of the eight-page law, it discusses some of the things that students should have an understanding of in a social studies course in Texas.
Those include historical documents related to the civic accomplishments of marginalized populations, including those related to:
- The Chicano movement
- Women’s suffrage and equal rights
- The civil rights movement
- The Snyder Act of 1924
- The American labor movement
“This country is not perfect, but this country provides opportunities for everyone,” Buckley said.
Brown encouraged people to stay politically engaged and vote whenever possible.
“We have a lot of people that are staying silent on the sidelines and giving support through their silence, and then we have those of us pushing back,” he said. “This may be that moment that we galvanize and rise up and push back against this event, these laws.”
With the new school year fast approaching, Beaulé said educators will have to wait to see how the Texas Education Agency implements the law.
The Herald reached out to Killeen ISD and Copperas Cove ISD about the new law late Thursday, but responses weren’t received by deadline Saturday.
Current events
Some opponents say the law will prevent teachers from speaking of current events and their shaping of culture.
The law specifically prevents teachers from being compelled — or forced — to teach current events. The law further states that teachers who choose to teach current events should, to the best of their ability, “strive to explore the topic from diverse and contending perspectives without giving deference to any one perspective.”
Buckley said Thursday the intent of that portion of the law is for teachers who do teach about current events to have a well-rounded look at why a certain event happened.
Opponents say the law suggests teachers provide an alternative narrative to factual events.
“You can explain alternative sides but it does not change what the facts are,” Beaulé said. “It allows for the opportunity for a discussion to devolve into alternative presentations of opinion as though they are fact. The facts are the facts. There is no alternative side to gravity. When a plane crashes, there’s no alternative for the crash — it crashed.”
Beaulé said the law is an example of systemic racism at work in Texas in 2021.
“How are we supposed to talk about racism if we cannot talk about racism?” he asked. “You have a law that bans the speaking of or dealing with systemic racism as a perfect example of systemic racism.”
In the provisions of the law, students in social studies courses are to be taught the history of white supremacy, including but not limited to the institution of slavery, the eugenics movement, and the Ku Klux Klan, and the ways in which it is morally wrong.
Buckley said that he believes that people should continue to be taught to judge one another by the content of their character and not the color of their skin, referring to the words of Martin Luther King Jr. in his famed “I Have a Dream” speech.
Buckley, his wife and his children are all graduates of the Killeen Independent School District.
He said he and his family left the school district with an education steeped in diversity. He said he saw all kinds of people come together when a tragic event happened in Minnesota last summer.
“I would say that ... Central Texas — and specifically Killeen — got more things right involving diversity and race than any other community,” Buckley said. “When the George Floyd incident happened, you saw folks from all walks of life join together and stand together — peacefully — to stand up against something that was obviously wrong.”
What is prohibited?
The law does prohibit certain topics from being taught in a Texas public school. Pages 5 and 6 of the eight-page law lay them out.
Prohibited topics or concepts include:
- One race or sex is inherently superior to another race or sex
- An individual, by virtue of the individual’s race or sex, is inherently racist, sexist, or oppressive, whether consciously or unconsciously
- An individual should be discriminated against or receive adverse treatment solely or partly because of the individual’s race
- Members of one race or sex cannot and should not attempt to treat others without respect to race or sex
- An individual’s moral character, standing, or worth is necessarily determined by the individual’s race or sex
- An individual, by virtue of the individual’s race or sex, bears responsibility for actions committed in the past by other members of the same race or sex
- An individual should feel discomfort, guilt, anguish, or any other form of psychological distress on account of the individual’s race or sex
- Meritocracy or traits such as hard work ethic are racist or sexist or were created by members of a particular race to oppress members of another race
- The advent of slavery in the territory that is now the United States constituted the true founding of the United States
- With respect to their relationship to American values, slavery and racism are anything other than deviations from, betrayals of, or failures to live up to, the authentic founding principles of the United States, which include liberty and equality
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.