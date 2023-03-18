Lombardi

Copperas Cove athletics play-by-play announcer Joe Lombardi, right, shows his appreciation to the crowd after Mayor Dan Yancey, left, read a proclamation in his honor on his 75th birthday at Bulldawg Stadium on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022.

 Andy Zavoina | Herald

The Copperas Cove community is preparing to say goodbye to one of its beloved members.

A celebration of life for longtime radio personality and high school athletics play-by-play announcer Joe Lombardi is scheduled to take place at 7 p.m. Monday at Bulldawg Gymnasium at Copperas Cove High School, 400 S. 25th St. The public is invited to attend.

