The Copperas Cove community is preparing to say goodbye to one of its beloved members.
A celebration of life for longtime radio personality and high school athletics play-by-play announcer Joe Lombardi is scheduled to take place at 7 p.m. Monday at Bulldawg Gymnasium at Copperas Cove High School, 400 S. 25th St. The public is invited to attend.
Four men are expected to speak at his celebration, according to his wife, Sherry Hoffpauir.
Russ Cochran, pastor of Refuge Ministries in Copperas Cove, will officiate the ceremony. Other speakers, according to Hoffpauir, include James Harrison, a former colleague of Lombardi at KOOV radio station in Copperas Cove; Tony Johnson, the current Cove High head football coach and assistant athletic director; and Peter Simpson, a good friend of Lombardi’s who has worked in the press box during football games at Bulldawg Stadium.
Lombardi died March 9 after complications from pneumonia and spending about 10 days in the hospital. He was 75.
Lombardi announced football games and other athletic events for Copperas Cove’s Bulldawg Radio for 45 years.
But Lombardi, who began as a disc jockey for KOOV-Copperas Cove in 1978, was more than just the voice of the Bulldawgs. He was a radio personality who hosted a morning show and received national recognition for it.
In 1992, he was recognized nationally as the Country Music Association’s “Small Market Radio Personality of the Year.”
Lombardi also broadcasted the welcome home of 124 flights of Fort Hood troops returning from Operation Desert Storm at “Victory Corner” near West Fort Hood.
Lombardi also lent his voice to several organizations, including the National Mounted Warfare Foundation, the Greater Fort Hood Area United Way, the Copperas Cove Quarterback Club, C.H.A.M.P.S. and more.
A GoFundMe to help cover medical and funeral expenses, started by a friend of Lombardi and Hoffpauir, has raised a total of $7,305 of its $20,000 goal as of around 5:45 p.m. Saturday. It has received donations from 74 people so far. Those interested in donating can do so by going to http://bit.ly/3ZKIC4Y.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.