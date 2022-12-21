A 52-year-old Lometa woman is dead after being ejected from the vehicle she was driving, state police said in a news release. The woman, identified as Eula Whitner Carr, was driving her vehicle westbound on Farm-to-Market Road 580 in Lampasas County Tuesday afternoon around 12:55 p.m.
“According to the investigating Trooper, Carr failed to drive in a single lane, left the roadway, struck a culvert, and rolled multiple times. Carr was not secured by her safety belt at the time of the crash and was ejected,” according to a news release from Texas Department of Public Safety spokesman Sgt. Bryan Washko.
