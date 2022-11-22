There were over 100 people lined up at the Killeen Food Care Center during the early morning hours Tuesday to receive turkeys and Thanksgiving groceries in the center’s last distribution before the holiday, according to the center’s Executive Director Raymond Cockrell.

“We are down in donations this year and we are filling orders from other local food distribution sites, like churches and service organizations,” Cockrell said. But this is the last of the individual distributions until we start Christmas distributions in December.

