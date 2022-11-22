There were over 100 people lined up at the Killeen Food Care Center during the early morning hours Tuesday to receive turkeys and Thanksgiving groceries in the center’s last distribution before the holiday, according to the center’s Executive Director Raymond Cockrell.
“We are down in donations this year and we are filling orders from other local food distribution sites, like churches and service organizations,” Cockrell said. But this is the last of the individual distributions until we start Christmas distributions in December.
“I’m not sure I would have made it through the end of the month without these groceries,” said Mable Roches, an area resident who came to pick up groceries. “It’s just me and I don’t eat much.”
She was like many who were on hand to receive a blessing from the food bank.
Another resident, Isabel Salado, is cooking Thanksgiving for her four grandchildren.
“I need a good sized turkey to feed all those boys,” Salado said. She thanked the volunteers for their kind words and bags of much-needed items.
One by one, the first 200 people in line were able to receive a turkey, beans, canned vegetables and some dessert items, fresh bread and other groceries.
By the time the food center was scheduled to begin distribution, there were already long lines of cars attempting to navigate the narrow streets surrounding the building. Cockrell asked volunteers to station themselves outside the gates to advise individuals that they had reached the 200 limit and politely turn some away.
“We will be open next week for regular distribution and there will be some Christmas distribution events coming up,” Cockrell said.
