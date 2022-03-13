Killeen City Council members will meet for a workshop Tuesday at City Hall to consider several weighty issues.
First up is an agreement with Sports Fields Solutions to establish multi-sport playing conditions at three local parks — Stewart, Phyllis and Conder. The price tag for this comes in at a little over $512,000.
The council also will consider bids for the construction of the Wolf Ditch Drainage Improvement Project. Four bids were submitted, with the lowest at $205,479 from J.B. & Co., LLC.
The city’s Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition Upgrade Project or SCADA as it is referred to has received a proposal from CP USA for its professional services and from Iteris for the purchase of a wireless broadband communications system, with a combined cost of $261,206.
Regarding suppliers for the City’s petroleum products, diesel exhaust fluid council will vote on a new proposal from American Lube Supply and for fuel services the renewal of the existing contract with FleetCor Technologies Operating Company, LLC.
The last scheduled agenda item to be considered will be a resolution to remove members from and appoint new members to the Senior Citizens Advisory Board.
The workshop meeting is slated to begin at 5 p.m. in the council chambers of Killeen City Hall, 101 N. College St.
(1) comment
Here is a thought for your list, give citizens back their rights to do as they please with THEIR property. For example raise backyard chickens so they can be self sufficient. Dogs make more of a mess and are louder than chickens and cat colonies cause harm to the birds and they poop all over the cars, but you can have dogs and cat colonies but you can't raise chickens in YOUR back yard. Oh and STOP stealing taxpayer money by building and maintaining useless things such as water parks, golf courses and rec centers that even after having your tax money is stolen to pay for that you still have to pay to use it and the parks you can't use if you are a decent human being and don't want to be terrorized by thugs.
Another item for your "list" take the fluoride out of the drinking water, and do away with your impact fee tacked on the water bill, you already steal our money by taxing us to death now you raise the water bill by adding your impact fees. Killeen government is corrupt and as long as democrats are running this town, it will always be a s***hole. It pains me to say that because this is where I was born but the corrupt politicians and the a**Holes that keep voting for them are ruining this city.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.