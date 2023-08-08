One man was taken to AdventHealth-Central Texas Saturday with nonlife threatening injuries following an aggravated assault and robbery last weekend in Killeen, police said.
According to Killeen Police Department spokeswoman Ofelia Miramontez, the victim was assaulted with a “long pole” carried by the suspect who stole the victim’s bicycle.
Officers were called to the scene at the Super Killeen Food Mart, in the 600 block of S. Fort Hood St., about 8:18 p.m. Saturday where they found the injured man who said his assailant was unknown to him.
Miramontes said the two men got into a verbal altercation when the “suspect assaulted the victim with a long pole and stole a bike.”
Following the incident, the victim was transported to the hospital. His condition was unknown as of Tuesday afternoon.
No arrest has been announced.
