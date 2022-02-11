To symbolize the relationship he has built with Texas A&M University-Central Texas, John Diem presented the university with a $5,000 check Friday afternoon. The check is the initial gift of a planned recurring gift for the “Truth in Testing” Scholarship.
Marc Nigliazzo, president of A&M-Central Texas, explained that the relationship the university has with U.S. Army Operational Test Command at Fort Hood is in large part to Diem, who retired Friday from his position as executive director of Operational Test Command.
“I think John fully understands what our intent is here, what we’re trying to do, the students we’re attracting and we’re trying to provide,” Nigliazzo said Friday. “And he knows that, especially in a lot of our newest research, aligns very well with what they’re doing at Operational Test Command.”
The Army’s Operational Test Command tests new equipment and vehicles.
The new scholarship is designed to go to a graduate student who is specializing in a field of testing or research.
Diem, 65, will not be retired for long, however, as he is set to soon join the staff at Texas A&M University in College Station to be the director of the Innovation Proving Ground, which is part of the Bush Combat Development Complex in Bryan.
“They set up a bunch of capabilities out there. That’s hypersonics, weapons and networks and stuff,” Diem said Friday afternoon at A&M-Central Texas. “My group is going to be focused primarily on autonomous systems, robotics, ground and air systems, 5G networks.
“So we’re building a test range there to test these systems in underground complex environments.”
Diem served as the executive director of Operational Test Command since November 2017. Though he only served four years in the Army as an air defense artillery officer, his position he retired from had him as the civilian equivalent to a brigadier general, Fort Hood officials said.
“We worked so hard to get the resources and capabilities and people we need to test these really complex systems that are coming to the battlefield,” Diem said. “That work’s continuing, but I’ve worked really hard over the last five years to hopefully position us to be able to be in a better position to do that really important job.”
