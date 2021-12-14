After a career that has spanned 25 years, one Bell County justice of the peace is ready to put down the gavel and hang up his robe and will not seek reelection, solidifying his retirement on Dec. 31, 2022.
Bill Cooke was first elected as Justice of the Peace for Precinct 4, Place 2 — which covers the Killeen-Harker Heights area — in 1996.
“Numbers that are available through the Texas Office of Court Administration indicate that my court has been the most active Justice Court in Bell County for many years,” Cooke said in a news release. “I attribute my success to a very supportive family, and to my professional staff that work tirelessly to serve the public.”
As of Tuesday, there is one Republican and one Democratic candidate who have filed to seek election to the seat.
On the Republican side, former Killeen City Councilman Steve Harris has filed for candidacy. Harris won election for Killeen City Council District 4 on May 11, 2013. He did not seek reelection in 2015. On May 6, 2017, Harris won the seat again over Brockley Moore. He was reelected in 2019 and served until June of this year when he lost a reelection bid against Michael Boyd.
The lone Democratic candidate is Killeen resident Nicola James, who is a court administrator in the Copperas Cove Municipal Court, presided over by Judge F.W. “Bill” Price. James was also one of four candidates who were considered to replace Justice of the Peace Claudia Brown for Bell County Justice of the Peace, Precinct 4, Place 1, who was ousted from the position in 2019. The Bell County Commissioners Court eventually appointed Daryl Peters to the position.
The primary is scheduled for March 1, 2022, and the general election is scheduled for Nov. 8, 2022.
When did Steve Harris become a Republican?! He was the most liberal councilman this city has ever seen. I hope he doesn't take Cooke's place. The man is respected and revered throughout the state, county and city. We need someone who will respect the seat and like the Democrat candidate, have some experience in the court.
