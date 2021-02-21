NOLANVILLE – Joni Kelly has lived in central Texas since 1975 - and never seen anything like the weather here last week.
“I remember one winter … I want to say it was ’77, because I was pregnant with my older daughter,” said Kelly, who operates a massage therapy service from her home in Nolanville. “It had gotten cold enough to where the roads were freezing over like they are now, and my mom had moved from California out here to be close to me.
“She was living over across the street from what is now the Nolanville Police Department. At the time, it was an elementary school. The road between her house and that building was totally iced over, and she was telling me about how she looked out her window and saw this very young woman (in a car) trying to get across the road next to the highway, and she was sliding all over the place.
“My mom finally bundled up and went out and told her, ‘You need to go home, honey. There’s nothing so important that you need to try and get out in this.’ She convinced her to go on home.”
In her neighborhood, it has been so far, so good, Kelly said last Thursday. She has not left the house since a grocery shopping trip just before the ice storm arrived. She never lost power or water service, although her business – which suffered significant losses last year due to COVID-19 restrictions – is taking another hit due to clients being unable to make their appointments.
“I must say I am extremely blessed and very thankful for where I am living now,” Kelly said. “I have had power and water this entire time. Three-and-a-half years ago, the house I was living in (in Nolanville) was an old, pier-and-beam fixer-upper, and it definitely would not have handled this weather.
“Last week – Wednesday – after my doctor’s appointment, I went to Aldi (in Killeen) to get an item in their ad that I wanted. I made it a point to go there for that one item. They have really good lamb, and normally if I don’t get in there the day that it’s advertised, they’re sold out.
“Unfortunately, I may have been a little bit hungry when I went, and maybe didn’t use a list like I always do … so I may have left with a little bit more food than I normally would have,” she said, laughing. “I probably went over my grocery budget by about forty dollars, but at least I got what I wanted.”
Kelly says that while things are going OK for her, she knows plenty of other people here and across the state are suffering, and that concerns her.
“One of the things I heard – and I don’t know how valid it is – is that the people running Ercot (operators of the state electrical grid) aren’t even in the United States? I’m thinking, ‘Why? Why have we not learned that we can’t have companies running stuff for us when they’re not even in our own state?
“It amazes me to see that would still be happening. I don’t know … I guess you can say I’m exasperated. But I’m also very grateful because the neighborhood I live in has electricity. I’ve been trying to help out friends and neighbors, and I’m ready for warm weather.
“Hopefully, I’ll be able to have massage clients come in again. All week long, it was, ‘I can’t get out of my house,’ or ‘I can’t get to you.’
“I’ve been doing a lot of reading and crocheting. I have made gifts, little pouches … all sorts of different things that I may have started a long time ago and never finished. Now, I’m getting stuff finished. I wanted to do some of the projects around the house that I can only do when I have extra time. But the projects I would really like to do involve using my power tools – in an icy cold garage.
“There’s not anything we can do about it. So, I’ve been making the best of it.”
