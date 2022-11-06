COPPERAS COVE — The end of an era in Copperas Cove is near, and so is the beginning of a new one.
After 22 years in business, Sandra Northrop, owner of Chameleon Counters, a reptile store in Copperas Cove, is shutting her doors.
Northrop, who owned the business with her husband, Keith, until his death in 2017, said she will move to California to spend time with her son, daughter-in-law and granddaughter.
“I am moving out there, and I intend to learn some new things and go on some new adventures,” Northrop said. “I’m not actually taking any reptiles with me.”
Over the past couple of weeks Northrop has sold most of her inventory of animals and is still selling her remaining inventory of live mice and rats (food for the snakes) and the tanks/cages and accessories.
Chameleon Counters, 2205 E. Business Highway 190, is open Monday-Saturday from 1 to 6 p.m. until everything is sold.
While inside the store on Friday, regular customer Cecily Coughlin said it was quiet.
Northrop normally had a room full of pet birds — including parrots and macaws — that were free to fly and interact with customers.
Having moved all the birds to an aviary elsewhere, Northrop told Coughlin, with a hint of sadness in her voice, that she has caught herself in the room talking to the air. Northrop explained that she talked to the birds on a regular basis.
Coughlin was in the store Friday to get a large rat to feed her daughter’s ball python. With the impending closure, she said she will have to look up where to go.
“I don’t use frozen rats, I use live rats,” Coughlin said. “She’s the only one around here who sells live rats.”
The beginnings
Northrop said she and her husband opened Chameleon Counters primarily for children.
“(It was) a place they could come and see this part of nature, so when they grow up, perhaps they won’t fear it and want to kill it just because it’s there,” she said.
The Northrops regularly held educational programs about the reptiles and other such animals at schools, churches and the like.
“Everything on the planet’s here for a reason — not to eat us or scare us; it all serves a purpose,” Northrop said. “If we can let it go on to its day, it just wants to survive. All of nature just wants to have a good day.”
New owners
The doors of Chameleon Counters will not be closed for long, however. A former employee, Kenneth Jackson, has said he will take over ownership.
After an interior renovation, Jackson said he plans to open it under the same name with the same phone number and the same business model.
“I figured it’d be easy, I’ve actually been doing reptiles for a long time,” Jackson said.
Jackson explained that though he no longer does, he used to breed snakes.
As with the business currently, Jackson said he will carry live feed.
“We will probably specialize in live feeders, which would be like rats, crickets, worms, dubia (cock)roaches,” he said.
Aimee Henderson, Jackson’s girlfriend, said carrying on the business name and model is important for those into raising reptiles.
“It’s a lot of fun, and it really is a hobby over anything,” she said. “And a lot of people are into it, and it’s hard to find specialty places. You have to go all the way up to Austin, usually, to find any sort of specialty reptiles or feeders or equipment.”
Northrop said Jackson’s willingness to take over the company was a blessing. She said she believes that he will continue her passion for reptiles and passion for customer service and will carry the business far into the future.
In 22 years of business, Northrop said she developed a far-reaching customer base, drawing people from Waco, Gatesville, Lampasas, Belton, Salado and Georgetown.
She said she also had customers come from as far as Dallas and Houston to purchase a specific snake.
Jackson said the plan is to reopen sometime in early 2023.
