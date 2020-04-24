Warm temperatures and sunny skies continue in the Killeen area today and through the beginning of next week, said the National Weather Service.
Today is expected to be sunny, with a high near 92 and a low around 57.
Saturday temps will be a high near 78 with a low around 55.
Sunday will also be sunny with a high near 82 and a low around 60.
Monday is expected to be mostly sunny with a high near 86. Clouds are expected overnight with a low of 69.
Tuesday will be partly sunny, with a high near 90, with a 20% chance of showers overnight with a low around 67.
Wednesday will continue with mostly sunny skies with a high near 84.
