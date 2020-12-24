The opening to a classic song by Lee Mendelson and Vince Guaraldi starts, “Christmas time is here.”
Indeed, it is.
Christmas is typically a time of family, fun, joy and Christmas lights.
Among the popular holiday traditions is a trip through neighborhoods looking at light displays.
But where are the top spots to go? The Herald has compiled a list of addresses based on city decorating contest winners and other sources.
Below is a list of some of the addresses in Killeen, Harker Heights and Copperas Cove that have a particularly impressive light display, including some that are synchronized to music. This list is not all-encompassing of all light displays in the respective cities.
Killeen
- 5412 Siltstone Loop
- 4002 Stallion Drive
- 2901 Bastion Loop
Harker Heights
- 202 Red Oak Drive
- 220 W. Cardinal Lane
- 107 Moody Circle
- 407 Ponderosa Drive
- 428 Winter Sun Drive
- 3021 Rain Dance Loop
- 2011 Shadow Ridge Road
- 1503 Spicewood Circle
- 512 Pioneer Trail
- 2939 Apache Loop
Copperas Cove
- 1425 Lubbock Drive
- 1324 Eagle Trail
- 616 S. First St.
- 1605 Little St.
Also in Harker Heights, the 2020 Carlson Christmas Light Show will be from 6 p.m. to midnight Christmas Eve and Christmas Day at 428 Winter Sun Drive, Harker Heights.
Visitors must stay in their vehicles to view the synchronized 45-minute light show, beginning at the top of the hour, and can hear the accompanying music by tuning into FM 88.1 with their car radios. Go to https://www.facebook.com/carlsonlightdisplay or http://carlsonlights.com/ for more information and updates.
Belton-Temple area
There are also a couple options for those looking to travel to Belton or Temple.
In Temple, Bill and Kay Kirkland are inviting the public to drive through their light display at 8431 State Highway 95.
The Kirklands began their light display nearly 50 years ago, and their display takes up over an acre.
The lights are on from around 5:45 to 10 p.m. every night through New Year’s Eve.
Nature in Lights, the 5.5-mile-long drive-thru holiday light display, is open every day from 5:30 to 11 p.m. through Jan. 3, including today and Friday at the Belton Lake Outdoor Recreation Area. The event’s Santa’s Village will be open through Christmas Eve and features vendors, crafts and more.
Gate fees are $20 for cars, minivans, and pickups; $25 for limos, 15-passenger vans, and RVs; $55 for 24-passenger vans; and $80 for 47-passenger van or larger bus.
The entrance to Nature in Lights is at the Belton Lake Outdoor Recreation Area, 7999 Sparta Road, Belton.
FME News Service contributed to this report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.