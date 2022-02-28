A lost peacock recently rescued by the Harker Heights Pet Adoption Center was returned to its owner Monday.
On Feb. 22, just before the last winter freeze, the Harker Heights Pet Adoption Center received a call that a peacock was seen walking down a residential road.
The group posted about the bird on Facebook and before long had more than a hundred reactions and dozens of shares on the shelter’s social media page.
“He created a lot of interest on Facebook,” Harker Heights Adoption Center manager Shiloh Wester told the Herald Wednesday. “I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, all these people!’ It’s kind of funny.”
Wester said it wasn’t the first time the shelter had answered the call to rescue a lost peacock, but that typically owners are not quick to claim the birds.
Peacocks are not allowed in Harker Heights according to city ordinance. Wester said the shelter would work out a plan with the owner to find a new home for the peacock if the owner is unable to find a suitable place for it to live outside Harker Heights.
