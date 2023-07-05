Killeen police received more than 160 fireworks calls between Tuesday and early morning Wednesday, and the city’s fire department responded to a dozen fires on Tuesday night.
While fireworks are illegal in the city, that doesn’t stop many residents from lighting fuses and waving sparklers in their front yards and residential streets.
Killeen Police Department spokeswoman Ofelia Miramontez said officers responded to a total of 162 calls for service that were fireworks related throughout the day and night Tuesday until 8 a.m. Wednesday. During that time frame, KPD had a total of 712 calls for service, she said.
Miramontez did not say if police issued any fireworks citations, referring questions to Killeen Municipal Court. A call to Municipal Court Judge Kris Krishna’s office could not confirm the number of citations handed out for fireworks related issues. Any citation information would not be available for five to 10 business days and at that time a written records request via email would be required to get such information, according to a clerk who answered the phone.
Last weekend on social media, KPD warned people that fireworks are illegal in city limits, and violators can be charged with a misdemeanor and fined up to $2,0000. The Facebook post drew over 180 comments, with many people criticizing police for not enforcing the law.
“If only KPD would enforce this law,” Karen Wyatt Farnsworth commented on the post. Her comment netted 32 “likes.”
The city’s fire department was busy Tuesday night dousing flames.
Killeen Fire Chief James Kubinski said the fire department responded to five small grass fires and seven dumpster fires on Tuesday between 8 p.m. and 2 a.m. Wednesday.
“All contacts made by KFD were met with immediate compliance by the citizen and did not result in the need for a citation to be issued,” Kubinski said.
Harker Heights Police Department spokesman Lawrence Stewart said there were a total of 89 calls for service related to fireworks Tuesday night. There were 89 warnings issued.
“One of the warnings resulted in a citation because the officer had to return to the residence within 10 minutes of the warning,” Stewart said.
The Copperas Cove Police Department received 34 fireworks calls, according to spokeswoman Lt. Krystal Baker,
“The Fire Department had personnel working and assisting as well,” Baker said. “I do not believe we had any fire-related calls specific to fireworks.”
A request for information about any firework related calls was forwarded to the Copperas Cove Fire Department; however, by late afternoon, it had not responded.
