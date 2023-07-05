fireworks.jpg

Killeen police responded to a total of 162 calls for service that were fireworks related throughout the day and night Tuesday until 8 a.m. Wednesday.

Killeen police received more than 160 fireworks calls between Tuesday and early morning Wednesday, and the city’s fire department responded to a dozen fires on Tuesday night.

While fireworks are illegal in the city, that doesn’t stop many residents from lighting fuses and waving sparklers in their front yards and residential streets.

