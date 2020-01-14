The forecast for the Killeen area shows lots of rain possible through Friday, according to Jennifer McNatt, meteorologist with the National Weather Service.
Prior to the possible rain, patchy, dense fog may affect the morning commute. Fog settled over the area this morning, and it may do so again Wednesday morning.
Rain chances for Wednesday hold steady at 20% into the evening with a chance of thunderstorms. The chances of showers and thunderstorms increase to 50% Thursday.
McNatt said the best chance for rain will come Friday, which shows a 70% chance that will dwindle as the evening progresses.
At this time, the National Weather Service says the risk of severe weather with these systems is low, but it will continue to be monitored.
The rain and storms are followed by a cold front that could drop Saturday’s overnight lows into the 30s.
McNatt said some areas could receive total rainfall of 1.5 to 2 inches across the three days.
The average rainfall in January for Killeen is 2.13 inches. The rain guage at Skylark Field indicated 0.69 inches of rain from last Friday’s severe storms.
High temperatures throughout the week are expected to stay above the average of 58 degrees.
Temperature projections for the Killeen area through Sunday are:
- Today: High 74, Low 64 - patchy, dense fog possible overnight
- Wednesday: High 76, Low 56 - 20 to 30% chance of rain
- Thursday: High 60, Low 57 - 50% chance of rain
- Friday: High 72, Low 52 - 70% chance of rain
- Saturday: High 64, Low 38 - mostly sunny
- Sunday: High 56, Low 39 - mostly sunny early, 20% chance of rain late
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.