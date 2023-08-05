NOLANVILLE — Nonprofit organization Smile Like Marcus hosted a free art show event and it drew in a big crowd, even in the heat.
The Until The End Art Exhibition version of the Smile Like Marcus event had over 40 different artists and groups that were there to showcase their art and support the cause. Many artists at the event expressed to the Herald how being there was shocking because they’re small artists in the area.
“I have actually never done this before, it was random and out of the blue and I said, alright let’s do it,“ said Cheyane Morrison, an artist with Royally Twisted.
Each art piece, which included hundreds, had a QR code or the artist’s name to make sure anyone attending could find new art pieces. There was plant art, paintings, photography artists, sculptors and more at the event, held at Grizzly’s Hidden Falls Nursery and Landscaping in Nolanville.
Also included in the event was a visit by Carter BloodCare, which hosted the blood drive portion of the event. Attendees who were there really enjoyed the good cause of the event and even wanted to help out other people who struggle with blood diseases.
“He puts on these events for the community just to give back and have a place where people can come and feel like they belong,“ said Orlando Vargas, an attendee at the event, regarding organizer Dominique Simmons.
Simmons is the brother of Marcus Simmons, a well-loved man in the community who passed away due to sickle cell anemia complications. Marcus was born Jan. 20, 1982, and served later in the Air Force along with being a Copperas Cove ISD worker.
Saturday’s art event ended at 4 p.m., people were dancing to the live music, shopping for beautiful plants and paintings, and overall enjoying and continuing Marcus Simmons’ legacy.
