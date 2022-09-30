What does the CEO of the Fort Area Habitat for Humanity do? A lot, the organization’s new CEO, 37-year-old Kristin Smith, said in an interview Friday at the nonprofit’s headquarters in Killeen.
As CEO, Smith is responsible for creating and maintaining relationships with the organization’s partners, leading fundraising efforts and advocating for the program’s clients. She is also in charge of overseeing construction efforts and provides a rallying voice for the nonprofits volunteers and staff. To date, the organization plays host to 16 employees, she said.
Sitting down for an interview on Friday, the new CEO talked about her journey within the organization, some of the challenges the organization faces and the difference between the Fort Hood Area organization and Habitat for Humanity International. This last part is a bit of a sticking point, she said.
“Think of it like a franchise,” she said. “We pay Habitat for Humanity International an annual fee that’s based off the population of the area. That annual fee lets us use the Habitat for Humanity brand, and that brand is worth $16 billion.”
In other words, the Fort Hood Area Habitat for Humanity, or FHAHFH as it’s lovingly called by members of the organization, is a franchisee that serves Coryell, Bell and Lampasas Counties, leveraging the branding of its parent organization to draw community support, which it relies on to survive.
However, she said, “Every habitat is its own entity.”
The Fort Hood Area Habitat for Humanity in particular offers three primary services: Home building, home reconstruction and repair and runs a second-hand store out of the organization’s headquarters. The homes are built on land donated either by private residents or cities. In exchange, the organization builds “standard” one to five bedroom houses based on family size and sells them to residents.
“We don’t do custom houses,” Smith said with a laugh.
And it’s this “standard” design that allows the organization to sell the home at the cost of construction the CEO said.
“We don’t make any money off home sales,” she said.
Instead, the organization relies on donations and fundraisers like the Freedom Truck Raffle held every year.
Smith succeeds Ken Cates as the organization’s CEO, and she admitted on Friday that she was “a little nervous” but that she was “absolutely ready” to take over.
“My predecessor, Ken Cates, has been not just the CEO, he’s been a big mentor for me” she said. “I’m not going to say that I’m not worried. I don’t know everything, but I’ve had great teachers.”
Smith said that she feels the weight of responsibility, but that she’s learned a great deal in her four years working for the organization. Smith started her career with the Fort Hood Area Habitat for Humanity after starting a college internship working with a nonprofit.
“I remember volunteering with Fort Hood Area Habitat for Humanity when I was 12 and I was like, of course I’ve got to work with them!” she said.
But it wasn’t such an easy decision — At the time, Smith was also working a full-time job and the organization was only offering $8 an hour.
“I just prayed about it and the next day I was calling them up and saying ‘I want to work here,’” she said.
Working her way up from an internship that started in 2018, Smith became a donor relations coordinator before moving up to finance and business administrator. She moved from there to the director of finance and then to chief of operations and was finally bumped up to CEO in August of this year when Cates announced in September that he would be stepping down to pursue a separate project.
Smith said that her greatest traits as CEO are her passion, her honesty and her sense of humor.
“I really love what I do,” she said.
The largest point of improvement for the organization, Smith said Friday, is community support. But many people donate to Habitat for Humanity International — and that’s money that doesn’t get funneled back into the local organization.
“We — for example, the Freedom raffle we just had — we had more support from outside of our coverage area, outside of Texas,” she said. “So that is a day-to-day challenge, working with our affiliate, making it known that we don’t give away our homes for free.”
Whether it’s a monetary donation, a gift of supplies or second-hand items for the organization’s “ReStore,” or volunteering, Smith said it’s important to donate locally.
Additionally, the organization has fallen behind schedule but still hopes to meet its goal of building 30 homes by 2024.
The Fort Hood Area Habitat for Humanity headquarters are located at 2601 Atkinson Avenue in Killeen. Its office may be reached at 254-680-4007 from 9-5 Monday through Friday.
