Habitat CEO

Fort Hood Area Habitat for Humanity CEO Kristin Smith works at her desk in the organization's main office at 2601 Atkinson Avenue in Killeen on Friday.

What does the CEO of the Fort Area Habitat for Humanity do? A lot, the organization’s new CEO, 37-year-old Kristin Smith, said in an interview Friday at the nonprofit’s headquarters in Killeen.

As CEO, Smith is responsible for creating and maintaining relationships with the organization’s partners, leading fundraising efforts and advocating for the program’s clients. She is also in charge of overseeing construction efforts and provides a rallying voice for the nonprofits volunteers and staff. To date, the organization plays host to 16 employees, she said.

