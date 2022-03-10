Love Your Park Day will be taking place at Killeen’s Conder Park from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday.
“Every few months, the city chooses a random park to clean up and repair. It also acts as a way for residents to get to know the Killeen Parks people and others who care about the community,” said Killeen spokesman Marcus Hood.
The last Love Your Park event was held in November and was also focused on cleaning up Conder Park, where volunteers helped to plant trees, pickup trash, and clean the basketball court area.
This year, volunteers will help the Parks and Recreation staff with the removal of the restroom, pick up trash, remove dead tree limbs and brush, clean playgrounds and more.
For more information about the event or how to volunteer, call 254-501-8873 or email yavlderrama-santana@killeentexas.gov.
