There is a slight chance of rain this weekend, according to the National Weather Service forecast. Today will be partly sunny with a high near 90. Tonight is expected to be partly cloudy with a low around 72.
Saturday will be mostly sunny with a high near 93 and a low around 74.
The rain chance will be on Sunday at 20%. Skies will be mostly sunny with a high near 95. Sunday night will be partly cloudy with a low around 74.
Monday is expected to be partly sunny with a high near 94. Monday overnight
Partly cloudy, with a low around 74.
Tuesday will be partly sunny with a high near 95 and a low around 73.
Wednesday is expected to be partly sunny with a high near 94.
