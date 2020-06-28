Low rain and storm chances today are expected to give way to partly sunny skies and temperatures in the high 90s, according to the forecast from the National Weather Service station in Dallas/Fort Worth.
Today the high temperature is expected to reach just 88 degrees, the lowest high in the forecast. The low temperature should drop down to 76 degrees. There is a 30% chance of rain and thunderstorms during the day today, dropping to 20% overnight.
On Monday the high temperature is expected to climb a bit, reaching 95 degrees. During the evening the temperature will drop to 77 degrees.
The high temperature is expected to remain at 96 degrees Tuesday while the low temperature could remain at 77 degrees. There is a 20% chance of storms throughout the day Tuesday.
On Wednesday the high temperature could rise to 96 degrees while the low temperature could hit 77 degrees.
The high temperature will reach 97 degrees on Thursday. The low temperature will drop all the way to 75 degrees.
The high temperature will rise to 97 degrees Friday. The low temperatures is only expected to reach 74 degrees.
With temperatures frequently in the mid-90s degrees there are several safety tips to keep in mind.
Seek out air conditioning. Just a few hours in the chilly air will help your body manage heat better.
Eat light. The best foods for hot days are cool, light and easy on the stomach. A hot, heavy meal will make you feel warmer. Chilled fruit and crisp salads are good options.
Sip plenty of water. Your body loses a lot of fluid when you sweat, so it’s easy to become dehydrated in hot temperatures. Be sure to drink enough water and avoid sugary beverages, which can make your body lose fluid.
Dress for the heat. Wear loose, breathable, light-colored clothing. When you go outside, don a wide-brimmed hat and sunglasses to protect your face from the sun.
For other extreme heat related safety tips, go to www.weather.gov/safety/heat or www.redcross.org/news/article/Heat-Safety-Red-Cross-Offers-Safety-Steps-When-Temperatures-Soar.
