Killeen-area residents can expect high temperatures to drop below 70 degrees by Monday with a 50% chance of rain in the forecast, according to the National Weather Service.
Today’s forecast calls for sunny skies with a high near 84 and south winds between 5 to 15 mph with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Sunday night will have increasing clouds with a low around 61 and south winds between 5 to 10 mph with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Monday’s forecast calls for mostly cloudy skies with temperatures falling to around 54 by 5 p.m. and north winds between 10 to 20 mph with gusts as high as 25 mph. Monday night’s forecast calls for cloudy skies and a 40% chance of rain, mainly after 1 a.m. The low temperature will be around 42, with north wind around 15 mph with gusts as high as 25 mph.
The forecast for the rest of the week:
Tuesday: High near 49, Low around 43. 50% chance of rain
Wednesday: High near 55, Low around 45. 50% chance of rain
Thursday: High near 66, Low around 46.
