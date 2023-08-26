This upcoming week high temperatures in the Killeen-Fort Cavazos area will be cooling down a bit to the 90s, starting on Monday.
There is also a chance of showers and thunderstorms during the week, with percentages ranging from 20% to 50%.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
This upcoming week high temperatures in the Killeen-Fort Cavazos area will be cooling down a bit to the 90s, starting on Monday.
There is also a chance of showers and thunderstorms during the week, with percentages ranging from 20% to 50%.
“There will be some showers and a couple thunderstorms around the area, which will certainly be welcomed for those that actually do get underneath one of those.” said meteorologist Ted Ryan, from National Weather Service.
On Sunday, a 50% chance of thunderstorms is expected after 1 p.m. Otherwide, partly cloudy skies are forecast.
The high will be around 107, with winds at 10 mph, increasing to 20 mph after nightfall. The low for Sunday will be around 78.
Rainfall is expected to be less than a tenth of an inch.
Monday will look about the same, with a 50% chance of showers during the day. During the night, the chances will decrease to 40% with winds at 20 mph. The high for the day will be 98 with an overnight low of around 75.
Tuesday is expected to be sunny with a high of 97 and low around 72. Winds will be 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
On Wednesday, it will be a similar pattern, with a sunny day with a high of 98. The low will be 71 but wind gusts will decrease slightly to 20 mph.
Thursday is expected to be sunny and hot throughout the day with a high near 99 and low near 71. The sky will be clear throughout the night and daytime.
Friday’s temperature will increase to 101 but the low will still be around 71. Wind gusts will be around 20 mph.
Saturday’s weather will be a sunny with a high of 99 and a low of 72. Winds will be around 17 mph.
Jholcomb@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7552
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.