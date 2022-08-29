WEATHER Graphic

With the last holiday weekend of the summer just around the corner, locals should enjoy the weather forecast for the next week. “There will be a chance of showers every day, but nothing severe and no triple digits,” Bianca Garcia with the National Weather Service said Sunday. “There is a weak front which will move through north Texas Monday night into Tuesday, bringing an increase in cloud cover by Wednesday.”

Monday, however, will feel hotter than the 94-degree mark on area thermometers, due to heat index values reaching 100. Even with predicted sunny skies, Garcia said there should be a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. and into the evening. Low temps near 75 with slight winds from the south southeast at 5-10 mph.

