With the last holiday weekend of the summer just around the corner, locals should enjoy the weather forecast for the next week. “There will be a chance of showers every day, but nothing severe and no triple digits,” Bianca Garcia with the National Weather Service said Sunday. “There is a weak front which will move through north Texas Monday night into Tuesday, bringing an increase in cloud cover by Wednesday.”
Monday, however, will feel hotter than the 94-degree mark on area thermometers, due to heat index values reaching 100. Even with predicted sunny skies, Garcia said there should be a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. and into the evening. Low temps near 75 with slight winds from the south southeast at 5-10 mph.
The chance of showers and thunderstorms increases to 70% Tuesday under partly sunny skies while the high should still be near 91. The rain chances will decrease to 40% in the afternoon hours. Winds will become calmer from the east-southeast in the evening and rain showers are possible with low temps near 74.
“Depending on where this cold front decides to ‘stall out,’ Central Texas should see lower temperatures the last half of the week,” Garcia said.
Wednesdays chances of showers and thunderstorms are likely at 60% in the morning under partly sunny skies with a high near 89. Winds will be light and variable becoming east at 5-10 mph in the morning. Rain chances decrease to 40% in the evening under mostly cloudy skies and a low around 72. East winds will become calmer in the overnight hours.
A 40% chance of rain is in the forecast for Thursday under a partly sunny sky with a high near 89. Winds turn around to the east northeast at 5-10 mph with rain chances decreasing to 30% in the evening. Cooler temps are expected Thursday evening with a low around 69 under partly cloudy skies.
Friday’s rain chances decrease to around 30% under mostly sunny conditions and a high near 90. Partly cloudy conditions and a low around 69 could bring showers and thunderstorms with a 20% chance in the forecast. Saturday’s forecast may have rain showers, but sunny skies will prevail with a high near 90.
Levels at both area lakes continues to decrease, according to records posted by the Texas Water Board. As of Sunday morning, Belton Lake is 76.9% full and 8.93 ft. below normal. Stillhouse Hollow Lake is 77.6% full, 8.81 ft. below normal.
According to the Keetch-Byrum Drought Index published by Texas A&M University Forest Service Department, Bell County’s Index at 716 is still in the “high” range but has fallen somewhat with the recent rainfall in the area.
