The average price of a gallon of regular unleaded gas in the Killeen-Temple-Fort Hood area was $3.16 on Saturday, which is a penny higher than last week’s average and 38 cents more than it was this time last year, according to AAA.
Here’s a look at the local, state and national prices.
In Killeen on Saturday, Gasbuddy.com users reported the cheapest regular gasoline selling for $2.92 per gallon at QuikTrip, 2207 S. Clear Creek Road, Suite 304. Both QuikTrips — 2207 S. Clear Creek Road, Suite 304, and 806 E. Central Texas Expressway — reportedly were selling diesel at the cheapest price point in Killeen at $4.09 per gallon, according to GasBuddy users.
In Harker Heights, the cheapest gas was $2.92 per gallon at H-E-B, 601 Indian Trail, according to GasBuddy.com users. Sam’s Club, 600 W. Central Texas Expressway, was selling regular unleaded gas for $2.93. Sam’s Club was selling the cheapest diesel at $4.09 per gallon, as was Murphy USA, 2010 Heights Drive, according to GasBuddy users who reported on Saturday.
In Copperas Cove, the cheapest regular gas was reported as selling for $2.95 per gallon at the Murphy USA, 2712 E. Business Highway 190, GasBuddy.com users reported. Murphy USA was also reportedly selling the least expensive diesel at $4.05 a gallon, users reported.
The lowest-priced gasoline at Fort Hood was reported as selling for $2.92 per gallon Saturday at Valero & AAFES, 325 37th St., according to GasBuddy.com. The price of diesel at Valero & AAFES reportedly is $4.09.
The statewide average for a gallon of regular gasoline is $3.10, which is an decrease of 4 cents from last week and 28 cents higher than a year ago, according to AAA.
The national gas price average is $3.80 per gallon of regular gasoline, which is 10 cents higher than last week, according to the AAA website. It is 61 cents higher than a year ago.
