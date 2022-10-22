It seems Killeen is in for a round two of cooler weather, with shower and thunderstorm chances pushing through the area starting on Sunday and ending Monday night.
Much like the week prior, Sunday is expected to see an official high of 87 degrees, and a low of 69 degrees, though temperatures are expected to vary as gusts as high as 35 miles per hour blow through Killeen from the Pacific. Sunday night carries with it a 20% chance to shower; precipitation is a near guarantee, according to the National Weather Service forecast, with an 80% chance to shower Monday, followed by a 50% chance to develop into thunderstorms Monday night.
“That system will move east and take the rain with it,” Meteorologist Steve Fano said Saturday.
According to Fano, skies are expected to clear as soon as they cloud. Tuesday through Thursday’s skies are expected to be sunny and clear, though there is a 30% chance of showers on Thursday night.
Additionally, residents can expect “cool and dry” air once Monday’s weather system passes through until Thursday.
After Sunday, highs this week are expected to hover around 80 degrees, though Tuesday and Wednesday are projected to be outliers at 73 and 75, respectively. As for lows this week, residents should dress for cool weather, though there is no chance of freezing. The lowest night this week is expected to come Tuesday at 47 degrees; every other night this week is currently projected to be roughly 50 degrees.
