WEATHER Graphic

It seems Killeen is in for a round two of cooler weather, with shower and thunderstorm chances pushing through the area starting on Sunday and ending Monday night.

Much like the week prior, Sunday is expected to see an official high of 87 degrees, and a low of 69 degrees, though temperatures are expected to vary as gusts as high as 35 miles per hour blow through Killeen from the Pacific. Sunday night carries with it a 20% chance to shower; precipitation is a near guarantee, according to the National Weather Service forecast, with an 80% chance to shower Monday, followed by a 50% chance to develop into thunderstorms Monday night.

jdowling@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7552

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.