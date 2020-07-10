Members of League of United Latin American Citizens, or LULAC, will be calling for major reforms in the Army, a congressional investigation and a disbanding of the 3rd Cavalry Regiment in the wake of the death of Spc. Vanessa Guillen.
LULAC president Domingo Garcia, Rep. Sylvia Garcia, D-Houston and Sindy Benavides, LULAC CEO, will host a Zoom press conference at 1 p.m. today from Washington, D.C., according to a news release from the organization.
At an unspecified time, LULAC officials plan to meet with Rep. Nancy Pelosi, Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, the release said.
Click here to attend the presser. Meeting ID: 296 871 8914 Password: 1133
