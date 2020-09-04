The intersection of North Fort Hood Street and West Rancier Avenue was quiet Friday evening, a stark contrast from the past several weeks.
There were no crowds of people, no megaphones, no signs, no chants, no horns honking.
What remained is the permanent mural near Sick Made Tattoos that memorializes slain Fort Hood soldier Spc. Vanessa Guillen.
The weekly protests have stopped, but League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) said it is only for now.
AnaLuisa Tapia, director of District 17 for LULAC in Texas, sent a news release about the decision.
LULAC will focus on the next stage of its journey for justice for Guillen.
Guillen served as an armorer in the 3rd Cavalry Regiment and went missing April 22. She was found dead June 30 near the Leon River in eastern Bell County.
The first protest at the intersection occurred on May 22 when Guillen’s family made the trip from Houston to meet with Fort Hood leaders.
For all the people who ever showed up to a protest, Tapia said, “They are part of the ink that wrote history on behalf of our service members.”
On Friday, Tapia called this time the “pivot for justice for our soldiers.”
The news release from LULAC said the change of leadership at Fort Hood this week is a direct result of the work LULAC has led in support of the Guillen family.
Maj. Gen. John B. Richardson IV assumed duties Wednesday as deputy commander of operations for III Corps and acting senior commander of Fort Hood.
He assumed duties from Maj. Gen. Scott Efflandt, who was originally supposed to take command of the 1st Armored Division at Fort Bliss in El Paso.
Efflandt will remain at Fort Hood to be the deputy commander of support.
“When our soldiers are protected and (Congress) implement laws, and set up programs, that are for the protection of soldiers, that’s when I can tell you we have the true and effective victory,” Tapia said Friday.
LULAC will stay on top of issues that require its attention.
“Any time there’s a call for justice, somebody needs to be ready to answer that call and LULAC is one of them,” Tapia said.
