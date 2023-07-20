A weekly event, members of First United Methodist Church Killeen fed the homeless and others who needed a good meal on Thursday.
The church holds it “Lunch with Neighbors” every Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Moss Rose Community Center, 1103 E. Ave. E., in north Killeen.
The Methodists have been serving the free lunch in the area for over a decade, starting in 2009 when the church was still located in north Killeen.
“Most members of our church have supported this program in some way or another,” according to a statement from Darrel Charlton, a long-time church member and retired Army colonel who helps run the program with his wife. “It’s a program that gives back to all as much as they put into the program.”
On Thursday, the volunteers were serving lasagna, rolls, string beans and desert to about 30 people.
The Lunch with Neighbors event is always at the same location, and church members encourage anyone who needs a free meal to come and eat.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.